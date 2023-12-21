News
Osage County
Golden Globes Watch Party in Pawhuska
Ty Loftis
The critically acclaimed film, "Killers of the Flower Moon" has been nominated for seven Golden Globes. It has been announced that the Osage News will be hosting a watch party at the Osage Casino and Hotel in Pawhuska for those who would like to watch the awards show on Sunday, January 7th.
Admission is $20 and you must be 21 to attend. There will be a photo booth, refreshments and a trivia contest with an opportunity to win prizes. To get tickets, go to the Osage News Facebook Page.
