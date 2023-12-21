Posted: Dec 21, 2023 10:31 AMUpdated: Dec 21, 2023 10:31 AM

Ty Loftis

The critically acclaimed film, "Killers of the Flower Moon" has been nominated for seven Golden Globes. It has been announced that the Osage News will be hosting a watch party at the Osage Casino and Hotel in Pawhuska for those who would like to watch the awards show on Sunday, January 7th.