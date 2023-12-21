Posted: Dec 21, 2023 10:04 AMUpdated: Dec 21, 2023 10:04 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Public Library recently received a $5,000 community grant from ConocoPhillips and a $4,000 community grant from Phillips 66 to help purchase two new “hush rooms” for patron use.

The new rooms provide an enclosed, sound-proof space that patrons can utilize for business or personal use. The lighted and ventilated rooms include a height-adjustable work surface and electric outlets.

When the COVID-19 pandemic made teleconferencing a necessity, it became commonplace for library users to seek a quiet place to attend meetings or school online, according to library staff.

“With these new hush rooms, people can attend job interviews, attend meetings or classes, and connect with loved ones in a private space,” said Library Director Shellie McGill.

The hush rooms are now available to be used by teens and adults on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Whether they need a space for quiet reading or study, need to make a personal phone call, or teleconference with someone in another location, these rooms will be useful for all,” said McGill.