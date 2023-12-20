Posted: Dec 20, 2023 12:33 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2023 12:33 PM

Ty Loftis

The Senate confirmed two judges for federal judgeship positions on Tuesday. After the confirmation of Sara Hill and John Russell, Oklahoma Senator James Lankford had this to say:

“With hundreds of cases in the backlog, I am grateful the Senate moved quickly to fill the vacancies on the federal court for the Northern District of Oklahoma.”

Hill and Russell were both settled on by the White House. The two went through months of background checks and vetting to get through Tuesday’s confirmation.