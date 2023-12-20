Posted: Dec 20, 2023 9:44 AMUpdated: Dec 20, 2023 9:44 AM

Nathan Thompson

A Sand Springs man was injured Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash near Hominy.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 65-year-old Jimmy Pace was driving a 1996 Chevrolet pickup at a high rate of speed at the intersection of County Road 1701 and County Road 1632, three miles southeast of Hominy.

OHP says Pace was unable to negotiate a curve with the truck, departed the roadway to the left and struck a culvert. The truck rolled 1 ¼ times, coming to a rest on the driver’s side. Pace was transported by Hominy EMS to a Tulsa hospital in fair condition with an injury to his head.

Troopers say Pace was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.