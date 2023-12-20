Posted: Dec 20, 2023 3:35 AMUpdated: Dec 20, 2023 3:35 AM

Tom Davis - Kelli Williams

The city of Bartlesville moved from Stage 3 of the Water Shortage Ordinance back to Stage 2 this week after weekend precipitation as well as a revision to the method of calculating the City’s weighted water supply remaining.

Bartlesville Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen said Monday the revised method will result in a more accurate reflection of the City's water status.

"The overall supply remaining calculation will remain the same — a simple average of the four water sources — while the revised weighted water supply remaining calculation, which is similar to a weighted average of the four water sources, should more accurately reflect the City’s water rights for each water source," Lauritsen said.