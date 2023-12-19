Posted: Dec 19, 2023 9:53 AMUpdated: Dec 19, 2023 1:09 PM

Chase McNutt

UPDATE: 12:14 p.m. All 12 prize packages have been given away. Thank you all for participiting in Green Country Christmas 2023

Green Country Christmas is currently underway on all stations! All you have to do is tune in to any of KWON, KRIG, KYFM on KPGM to listen as we read Green Country ticket numbers.

You may also listen on the app or on KWONTV.com, but the recommended method is live on the radio as there are no delays that way. It will go on until all 12 prize packages are given away.