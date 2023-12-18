News
Osage County
Osage Co. Commissioners Review Housing Authority Audit
Ty Loftis
Because the Housing Authoriy of Osage County receives more than $750,000 in federal funding, they are required to submit an audit each year. At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Christi McNeil pointed out the highlights from this year's audit that ended on March 31st.
McNeil went on to talk about the high occupancy rates they are seeing across the county.
McNeil added that there was nothing abnormal found in the audit.
