Cherokee Nation
Posted: Dec 18, 2023 9:04 AMUpdated: Dec 18, 2023 9:05 AM
Cherokee Nation's Gadugi Corps
Tom Davis
Leaders of the Cherokee Nation gathered last Wednesday to celebrate the signing the Gadugi Corps Volunteer and National Service Act of 2023, which authorizes a new volunteer and national service program empowering citizens to improve their communities.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said, "The legislation will authorize up to $3 million annually over four years for the program. Gadugi Corps participants will focus on the following priority areas":
- Supplemental education programs for Cherokee communities and public school districts with academic deficiencies
- Community-based volunteer and service projects, partnering with non-profit organizations
- Youth mentorship
- Community disaster and emergency response
- Volunteer and service opportunities for Cherokee citizens living outside the Cherokee Nation Reservation
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said, “The point of this legislation is to put resources out into the grassroots and make sure we have national service opportunities at the local level.” Chief Hoskin added,“Gadugi Corps will allow our Nation to solve local problems, respond to local challenges, help people who need it the most, and also afford opportunities for at-large citizens involved in their own community organizations to come home to their sister organizations and pitch in for local efforts.”
