Posted: Dec 18, 2023 9:04 AMUpdated: Dec 18, 2023 9:05 AM

Tom Davis

Leaders of the Cherokee Nation gathered last Wednesday to celebrate the signing the Gadugi Corps Volunteer and National Service Act of 2023, which authorizes a new volunteer and national service program empowering citizens to improve their communities.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said, "The legislation will authorize up to $3 million annually over four years for the program. Gadugi Corps participants will focus on the following priority areas":

Supplemental education programs for Cherokee communities and public school districts with academic deficiencies

Community-based volunteer and service projects, partnering with non-profit organizations

Youth mentorship

Community disaster and emergency response

Volunteer and service opportunities for Cherokee citizens living outside the Cherokee Nation Reservation