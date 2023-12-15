Posted: Dec 15, 2023 11:27 AMUpdated: Dec 15, 2023 3:11 PM

Ty Loftis

UPDATE: As of 4 p.m. Friday, State Highway 99 from the U.S. Highway 60 intersection to State Highway 10 remains closed. Our partners at News On 6 say video shows the vehicles involved were on fire shortly after Friday morning's crash. No word yet on when the highway will reopen. We will provide updates as we receive them.

PREVIOUS STORY FROM EARLIER FRIDAY MORNING: A multi-fatality crash in Osage County closed both northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 99 from U.S. 60 to Highway 10 on Friday morning just before noon. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, killing four.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on the scene and this is an ongoing investigation.