Posted: Dec 15, 2023 10:27 AMUpdated: Dec 15, 2023 10:27 AM

Nathan Thompson

If you’ve had too much to drink on New Year’s Eve, you can call the Bartlesville Police Department for a free, no questions asked, ride home.

On New Year’s Eve from 10 p.m. to New Year’s Day at 2 a.m., BPD Chief Kevin Ickleberry and his staff, will once again provide safe transportation to anyone that may have enjoyed the New Year’s Eve festivities a little too much.

If you have consumed alcohol, DON’T drive, call dispatch at 918-338-4001, tell the dispatcher you want to take the Chief up on the offer to arrive safe and tell the dispatcher your location. The dispatcher will ensure Chief Ickleberry or his staff will come to your location and provide you with a safe ride home (within Bartlesville City limits).

There is no cost for this service.

Chief Ickleberry says the goal of this event is to minimize impaired driving in our city. He says it is the hope of BPD that everyone arrives home safely after celebrating the holiday.

Ickleberry further says he hopes people will take advantage of this offer in the interest of public safety.