Posted: Dec 15, 2023 9:52 AMUpdated: Dec 15, 2023 9:52 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday moring.

Christi McNeil will present the annual audit for the Housing Authority of Osage County. The Board will also look to sign the revised holiday schedule for 2024.

The Board will consider approving a $250,000 payment to the Osage County Industrial Authority and look to approve quotes for the instalation of quotes for a new sound system at various buildings at the fairgrounds buildings.

Monday's meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.