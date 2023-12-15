Posted: Dec 15, 2023 2:46 AMUpdated: Dec 15, 2023 2:46 AM

Tom Davis

Jeffery Tolson, 67, of Clarmore was killed in a fatality collision at about 3:30pm Thursday on OK-20 at County Line Road 4230, about 7 miles east of Claremore.

OHP reports that Tolson was southbound on county road 4230 in his Dodge Challenger and failed to yield from stop sign. He was struck by 1994 Buick Century driven by a juvenile female, 16, whose name is being withheld, from Claremore. The girl was westbound on OK-20 when the collision occurred.

Tolson was pronounced deceased on scene by Pafford EMS Paramedics due to massive injuries from the collision.

The girl was transported by Pafford EMS to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. she was treated and released.