Posted: Dec 14, 2023 3:01 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2023 3:01 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata band and choir are holding a winter concert tonight, at 7 pm and all are invited. You can come by to hear good music and holiday cheer.

The concert will feature the beginning band, middle school band, high school band, and the middle and high school choir. The concert will take place in the Middle School gym.