Posted: Dec 14, 2023 2:56 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2023 2:56 PM

Nathan Thompson

Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, and Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore, have filed a resolution to affirm support of Israel and to condemn Hamas. The resolution can be considered by the Oklahoma Legislature when it convenes in February. The resolution expresses an unwavering commitment to the welfare, security and survival of the State of Israel. It also calls on state law enforcement agencies to be vigilant in protecting Israeli Americans from crime and discrimination and calls on the federal government to aid Israel in its defense against Hamas and all other terrorist organizations.

“Even though we cannot adopt this resolution until February, we think it important in this season of Hanukkah to let our fellow Oklahomans of the Jewish faith and Israeli citizens in our state know that we stand with them in support of the Nation State of Israel and the Jewish people,” Daniels said.

Lepak added, "Hamas is a terrorist organization, and what they did on October 7 is undeniably evil. Israel has the right, and should, rid itself of that threat. There is no equivocating on this point."

A dozen state legislatures have already adopted the resolution, which was drafted by the Federalism and International Relations Task Force of the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC). Daniels and Lepak are state legislative chairs for ALEC and Daniels serves on the board.

“Within 48 hours of the unprovoked and lethal assault by Hamas on Israeli citizens, ALEC leadership responded,” Daniels said. “The US-Israel partnership is critically important to our shared security and prosperity and Oklahoma and other states play an important role in developing meaningful relationships with Israel and strengthening bilateral ties.”

Rachel Johnson, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Oklahoma City expressed gratitude for the filing of the resolution.

“We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the Oklahoma Legislature for considering this important resolution. It is especially important and meaningful to us in these times of rising antisemitism. Israel’s survival as the only Jewish state, in its historic ancestral homeland, is non-negotiable. Israel has every right to defend itself from hostile neighbors who possess genocidal intentions. While Oklahoma’s Jewish population may be small, we are thankful for a supportive and diverse community that stands with us during these trying times. Oklahoma and Israel are valuable strategic partners, and this resolution further solidifies our relationship.”