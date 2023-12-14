Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Government

Posted: Dec 14, 2023 2:31 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2023 2:34 PM

Southern Border Funding Discussions Ongoing

Share on RSS

 

Ty Loftis

On Wednesday, there were nearly 11,000 people who crossed the southern border. Oklahoma Senator James Lankford says his democratic colleagues are beginning to see this as a problem and he hopes they can come to an agreement to solve a major problem.  

In Washington D.C., Lankford and his colleagues are looking to pass a funding bill for that cause that would satisfy everyone involved. 

Lankford is the lead Republican on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Subcommittee. on Government Operations and Border Management. 


« Back to News