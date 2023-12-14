Posted: Dec 14, 2023 12:55 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2023 12:55 PM

Ty Loftis

The City of Pawhuska has announced in a Facebook post that the drive-thru payment center at city hall will be closed through the rest of the week due to staff shortages.

If you need to make a payment, the main office will still be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can also use the drop box or call city hall at 918-287-2751. Residents can also make a payment online at xpressbillpay.com.