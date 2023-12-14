News
Nowata County
Posted: Dec 14, 2023 12:45 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2023 12:45 PM
Nowata County Sheriff's Office Receives Grant
Ty Loftis
The Nowata County Sheriff's Office has received a grant from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office. The NCSO will use this grant to enforce traffic laws on roadways across the county. There will be an emphasis on catching drivers who are speeding and driving under the influence.
With this grant, the hope is to reduce the number of collisions and fatalities on the road. This money will pay the overtime for deputies to work these shifts. The grant will pay $15,000 of overtime salaries, $2,200 in state training expenses and nearly $2,700 to purchase equipment. This grant money will last for a year.
