Posted: Dec 14, 2023 9:50 AMUpdated: Dec 14, 2023 9:50 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office is planning a saturation patrol on Friday from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. Saturday morning. Their goal is to make Osage County as safe as possible by getting impaired drivers off the highway.

Many other local law enforcement agencies will be joining the drive sober or get pulled over campaign running through January 1st, During 2021, there were just over 2,600 alcohol related crashes statewide.