Posted: Dec 14, 2023 7:16 AMUpdated: Dec 14, 2023 7:16 AM

Tom Davis

Wednesday, Congressman Josh Brecheen voted in favor of H. Res. 918, opening an impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

Brecheen said in a statement, “I am already in favor of impeaching Biden for violating Article IV, Section 4 of the Constitution that guarantees every state protection from invasion, which he has failed to do with our open Southern border.” Brecheen added, “Voting to open the impeachment inquiry is an important step to legally formalize the process and prevent the Biden Administration from continuing to stonewall our efforts to expose his unlawfulness and corruption.”