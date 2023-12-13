Posted: Dec 13, 2023 1:09 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2023 1:09 PM

Ty Loftis

Thanks to a partnership with online auction company South 99 Equipment Sales, the Osage County Sheriff's Office will be surplussing several of its vehicles. The auction is being conducted online for the next seven days and you can view the 26 vehicles on a link at ocso.net.

The Sheriff's Office is surplussing several makes and models, including Ford, Chevy, Dodge and Jeep. This comes in the wake of the OCSO upgrading their vehicle fleet by way of a three year lease program in which they have acquired 18 new SUVs.