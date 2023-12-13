Posted: Dec 13, 2023 9:26 AMUpdated: Dec 13, 2023 9:28 AM

The Tri County Tech Foundation is delighted to announce the establishment of the Laura E. & Gordon R. Higbee Sapphire Legacy Scholarship endowment. This transformative initiative, generously sponsored by the Higbees, underscores their commitment to supporting education.

Laura Higbee, a Bartlesville native and alumna of Tri County Tech, played a vital role in the institution for over 25 years as an educator. Even in her retirement, she contributes part-time as an instructional aide. Laura’s connection with Tri County Tech and unwavering belief in their mission to change lives through education has inspired the establishment of this Legacy Scholarship.

”We are grateful for Laura and the difference she has made and continues to make in the countless lives of our students,” said Champagne Kane, Tri County Tech Foundation Specialist.

Each year, the Higbees’ contribution will fund a scholarship in their name, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of deserving students. The scholarship will prioritize adult students in Cosmetology or Automotive Collision Repair, allowing them to pursue their dreams.

”The automotive world has always been a great passion of Gordon’s. Cosmetology has always had a special place in my heart as well,” Laura Higbee said. “I enjoy visiting the program and experiencing their services. Through these visits, I have formed meaningful relationships with the students, creating friendships that will last a lifetime. Additionally, I have proudly served as the Program Champion for several years. I am grateful for the opportunity to help them get a head-start on their career without going into debt.”

The Tri County Tech Foundation is dedicated to advancing education and creating opportunities for students to achieve their full potential. Through partnerships and philanthropic support, the foundation aims to empower individuals to thrive in their chosen fields and contribute meaningfully to their communities. The mission of the Tri County Tech Foundation is to extend the reach of Tri County Tech and ensure no student is denied an education due to the lack of funds. Endowed funds continue perpetually, are never reduced, and scholarships are granted to qualifying students from the interest earnings. Endowments are essential to the growth and sustainability of the Tri County Tech Foundation. Our endowment goal of $5 million is crucial to guarantee that all students can pursue their educational goals without financial constraints.