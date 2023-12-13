Posted: Dec 13, 2023 9:15 AMUpdated: Dec 13, 2023 9:15 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 19 cadets are graduating from the 72nd Academy on Friday, Dec. 15.

The academy began on July 26 and cadets underwent 20 weeks of intense training that included traffic and criminal law, arrest procedures, accident reconstruction, first aid and Spanish. They also received training in use of force, communication skills and de-escalation tactics, firearms, driving, criminal interdiction and physical fitness.

Graduating cadets next enter the field training phase. They will ride with another Trooper for 13 weeks before working the roads on their own. The new cadets are assigned to troops all across the state.

The graduation ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the Del City High School Performing Arts Center. Department of Public Safety Assistant Commissioner Todd Fenimore will deliver the keynote address. The ceremony will be live-streamed on the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Facebook page for anyone interested in watching.