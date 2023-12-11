Posted: Dec 11, 2023 3:46 PMUpdated: Dec 11, 2023 3:54 PM

Chase McNutt

A Dewey man was seen in Washington County Court on Monday afternoon on the charge of DUI and driving a vehicle with a revoked or suspended license. Joseph McNeer was arrested on Dec. 10th after he was found passed out drunk in his vehicle.

According to an affidavit, McNeer was found unresponsive in his running vehicle in the parking lot of Our Lady Guadalupe. McNeer had to be physically helped out of his vehicle due to how intoxicated he was.

McNeer would refuse a breath test. It was discovered that McNeer was also arrested for a DUI back in May. He was given a bond of $25,000 and his next court date is set for January 5th.