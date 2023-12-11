Posted: Dec 11, 2023 3:08 PMUpdated: Dec 11, 2023 3:23 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Monday afternoon on the charge trafficking methamphetamine. Marc Thompson was pulled over on Dec. 8th after officers saw him not wearing his seat belt.

According to an affidavit, the responding officer knew Anthony had a suspended driver’s license from previous encounters with Thompson. After being stopped, the officer requested a K9 assist which alerted to the vehicle.

22.3 grams of meth was found in Thompson's vehicle. Thompson also has multiple previous possession charges. He was given a bond of $75,000 and his new court date is set for Jan. 5th.