Posted: Dec 11, 2023 2:46 PMUpdated: Dec 11, 2023 2:50 PM

Ty Loftis

It has been announced that the blockbuster film that was recently released, "Killers of the Flower Moon," has been nominated for seven Golden Globes.

Nominations include best motion picture, Lily Gladstone for her performance as a lead female actor, Leonardo DiCaprio for his performance as a lead male actor, Martin Scorsese as Best director for a Motion Picture, Robert De Niro for his performance as best supporting actor, Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese for best screenplay and Robbie Robertson for best original score.

Killers of the Flower Moon was filmed across parts of Pawhuska, Fairfax and other parts of rural Osage County. It is now available to watch on Apple TV.