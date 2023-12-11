Posted: Dec 11, 2023 12:59 PMUpdated: Dec 11, 2023 1:23 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, Board members had the option to pay three invoices for nearly $80,000 in work that is being done on the Osage County Courthouse Annex project. The only problem with paying the invoices on Monday was the fact that one of the companies had not fulfilled their work duties and District One Commissioner Everett Piper was trying to get one of the other two companies to fulfill that work so the total price might not equal out to what was written on the agenda. Here is what Piper recommended the Board do today and moving forward.

Piper added that the company who was unable to fulfill their work requirement didn't do so out of malice and that they are still on good terms moving forward with the county.

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene next Monday at 10 a.m. for its next regularly scheduled meeting.