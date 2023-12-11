Posted: Dec 11, 2023 10:01 AMUpdated: Dec 11, 2023 10:01 AM

Tom Davis

No action has been taken on the item yet, but the City Council has held several discussions in recent months about potential City Charter changes that voters could be asked to decide in an April election.

Appearing on CITY MATTERS, City Manager Mike Bailey said that Bartlesville has been governed by charter since it was ratified by the governor in 1987. It was last updated in 2010, when voters passed recommendations made by a citizen-led committee tasked with reviewing the document for possible needed changes.

The committee recommended and voters approved measures to shorten City Council terms to two years from four, and to hold council elections in November, on the same date held for state and national elections, along with other minor updates. These items, along with a few others, are now being considered for updating by the council.

Potential changes under discussion currently include:

Extending council terms from two years to three years

Staggering council terms so that no more than two council members’ terms are expiring at the same time

Moving council election dates from November to April

Council campaigns, recall rules

Public Works Director Keith Henry reminded viewers and listeners that both Christmas and New Years Day land on Mondays and that if Monday is your trash day, it will be collected those Wednesdays instead.

Keith also laid out the snow plan in the event we get a white Christmas:

Snow is plowed only on major streets.

Snow will not be plowed on residential streets.

It will be the responsibility of the property owner to clear their driveways and sidewalks.

Snow removed from driveways, sidewalks, or parking areas shall not be placed in the street.

An attempt will be made to follow set priorities, however, due to blowing or drifting snow, some streets must be plowed repeatedly to control drifting snow.

In removing snow from the streets, it cannot be expected that all the snow will be removed down to bare pavement. What snow or ice remains will be salted or a salt/sand mixture applied to improve traction.

CMA may be applied to dry road surfaces in anticipation of snow or ice to help facilitate in keeping the snow or ice from adhering to the roadway surface. It may be applied later to help keep the precipitation from freezing solid.

Due to the intensity of the storm or the time of day that the storm arrives set priorities may be changed with prior approval of the City Manager, Public Works Director, or his designated representative.

Bartlesville Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry offered some holiday tips: