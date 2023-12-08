Posted: Dec 08, 2023 2:36 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2023 2:36 PM

Ty Loftis

Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland, who represents Ward 1, will hold a town hall meeting next Thursday. The event is set to take place at the Arvest Bank on the east side of town beginning at 6 p.m. Anybody is welcome to attend. In a press release, here is what Copeland had to say of the upcoming event:

“Anyone who is interested in local governance is welcome to join us for the Ward 1 Town Hall Meeting on December 14th. I look forward to seeing some new and familiar faces, sharing information and hearing from residents their thoughts and concerns about our city.”

Updates on Bartlesville's happenings will take place after the planned question and answer session.