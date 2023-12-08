Posted: Dec 08, 2023 1:31 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2023 1:32 PM

Ty Loftis

There will be several events taking place in Skiatook on Saturday that will culminate with a parade in the evening.

Several of shops will be open downtown throughout the day and at 4:15 p.m., drawings will be held to win prizes. The Christmas tree will be lit at 5 p.m. at Central Park and there will be carolers on hand singing songs. The parade will take place at 6 p.m. and following that, Santa's workshop will open up at Skiatook's First Baptist Church.

If you download the Experience Skiatook App, you can see all participating businesses in Saturday's event. By registering, you will also be eligible to win prizes.