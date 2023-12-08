Posted: Dec 08, 2023 12:35 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2023 12:35 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office has announced an upgrade to its patrol vehicle fleet. A three year lease agreement allowed the OCSO to get 18 new SUV's with new decals. The Sheriff's Office states in a press release that there has been no budget increase for 2023 despite the lease agreement coming into effect.

The new fleet will consist of a Ford Explorer Police Package, a selection that was based on several factors, including resale value, fuel efficiency and maintenance cost. By choosing the Ford Explorer fleet, they will have a total savings of $126,000.

After the three year period runs out, the vehicles will be sold and the Osage County Sheriff's Office will begin another three-year term with a new fleet.