Posted: Dec 07, 2023 1:29 PMUpdated: Dec 07, 2023 1:29 PM

Sheri Garris & Nathan Thompson

A single vehicle crash in Chautauqua County, Kansas leaves one man dead.

The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, when 41-year-old Eric Mertes of Chautauqua was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 166 near Road 14 southwest of Sedan.

Authorities say Mertes was driving a 2012 Ford Mustang when his vehicle went off the roadway and struck a culvert. The vehicle went airborne and overturned across Road 14.

Mertes was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.