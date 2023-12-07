Posted: Dec 07, 2023 10:24 AMUpdated: Dec 07, 2023 10:24 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Police Department has made an historical agreement with the OSBI. The letter, signed in November, states that Osage Nation arrest records will be submitted to the OSBI central repository.

Osage Nation Police Chief and Secretary of Public Safety, Nicholas Williams had the following to say on the arrangement.

“When they are getting booked, their charges will go in there and when they go to court, whatever the judge or courts sentence them to, our attorney general is going to enter the disposition into the system. So now, their criminal history will be following them wherever they go throughout the whole world.”