Posted: Dec 07, 2023 12:56 AMUpdated: Dec 07, 2023 12:57 AM

Chase McNutt

OKWU basketball hit the road on Wednesday night as they made the three-hour trip to Hillsboro, KS to battle with the Tabor Blue jays. In regular fashion, it was the women first as they were taking on an undefeated in conference play Tabor team that would end up separating themselves in the second half to win, 60-49.

Lady Eagles played a tough first half as they would only trail 26-24 after the first two quarter, and River Jeffries grabbed the Eagles a ton of momentum with this huge block at the end of the first half.

Lady Eagles would not be able to hang offensively in the final two quarters and fall to 2-8 on the season.

On the guys side, they had a huge offensive game as they would hit 12-three pointers en route to a 78-67 win. It was a seven point game at the half with the Eagles only leading 40-33, but Dylan Phillip would take over and score 11 of his 16 in the second half, including this three pointer.

DJ Talton finished the game with 17 leading all scorers, with Paul Glasscock and Kaleb Stokes also pouring 10-points apiece. Eagles move to 9-1, and 4-1 in conference play.

Both Eagle teams will be back in action on Saturday when they host York, NE with the girls starting at 1 pm and the guys to follow at 3 pm.