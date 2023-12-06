Posted: Dec 06, 2023 3:02 PMUpdated: Dec 06, 2023 3:03 PM

Nathan Thompson

An Osage Nation citizen has been indicted in federal court on charges of kidnapping in Indian Country.

Rudy Tyler Rudd, 39, of Adair is charged with knowingly and unlawfully kidnapping two victims in August 2023. Federal prosecutors in Tulsa announced the Grand Jury indictment on Wednesday.

The FBI and Mayes County Sheriff’s Office are the investigating agencies. This is an indictment, not a conviction. Rudd will appear in federal court on the kidnapping charges alleged in the indictment.