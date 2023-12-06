Posted: Dec 06, 2023 2:27 PMUpdated: Dec 06, 2023 2:27 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Area History Museum is accepting letters to Santa Claus through Thursday, December 21st at 11 a.m. Children may drop off those letters on the fifth floor of City Hall in downtown Bartlesville between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The letters will be hand-delivered to Santa during the museum's “Story Time With Santa” event on December 21st at noon. As always, entry into the museum is free and for more information, call 918-338-4290.