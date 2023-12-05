News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Dec 05, 2023 2:42 PMUpdated: Dec 05, 2023 2:44 PM
Story Time With Santa at Bartlesville History Museum
Ty Loftis
Santa Claus is coming to Bartlesville. He will be at the Bartlesville Area History Museum on Thursday, December 21st from noon to 2 p.m. reading stories to kids.
There will be holiday-themed arts and crafts, coloring stations, drinks and snacks for kids to enjoy. No reservations are needed. For more information, call the museum at 918-338-4290. The museum is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday on the fifth floor of City Hall in downtown Bartlesville.
« Back to News