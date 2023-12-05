Posted: Dec 05, 2023 2:32 PMUpdated: Dec 05, 2023 2:32 PM

Chris Freund & Nathan Thompson

Temporary and long term water solutions continue to be the main topic of discussion during regular session meetings of the Caney City Council.

City Administrator Kelley Zellner says water loss through leaks in pipes and in the water plant continue to be fixed, leading to a 15% water loss reduction in a short amount of time , from 41% to 26%.

Zellner says the biggest obstacle facing the town is older layers of pipe that weren't removed when new pipes were laid.

Zellner says removing the old pipe should help water loss rates to dip below the 20% mark