Posted: Dec 05, 2023 2:18 PMUpdated: Dec 05, 2023 2:18 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Tri County Tech Foundation announced the establishment of a Sapphire Legacy Scholarship named for Tri County Tech Superintendent /CEO, Dr. Tammie Strobel and her husband, Brad Strobel.

For the past 20 years, Dr. Strobel has dedicated her gifts and talents to Tri County Tech, elevating it to one of the premier places to work in the United States. As the organization’s quality journey leader, she says takes pride in being the sixth superintendent and CEO.

Regardless of her role, Dr. Stobel says she strives to create extraordinary outcomes for students and educators.

“We are profoundly grateful for Dr. Tammie and Brad Strobel’s commitment to education and their generous establishment of an endowment,” said Kim Smith, Chief Administrative Officer and Foundation Executive Director. “Their dedication to advancing learning opportunities will have a lasting impact on students, reflecting the true spirit of giving that defines our community at Tri County Tech and the Tri County Tech Foundation.”

The Sapphire Legacy Scholarship, established through the Stobel’s endowment, will allow deserving students the ability to pursue their educational aspirations.

For more information about how you can change the lives of others through a legacy fund, visit: tricountytech.edu/legacy.