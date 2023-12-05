Posted: Dec 05, 2023 9:26 AMUpdated: Dec 05, 2023 9:26 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Oklahoma House of Representatives High School Page Program is now accepting applications for the upcoming legislative session.

Each year, hundreds of juniors and seniors from each corner of the state take part in the House High School Page Program at the Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City. Students have a chance to view the legislative process up close and gain experience working in state government.

Pages are assigned for one week, Monday through Thursday, during the legislative session, which runs from the first Monday in February through the last Friday in May. Students serving as a Page work in the House Chamber during daily session, assist representatives and House staff with tasks, and take part in the House Page Mock Legislature on the floor of the House Chamber.

"Working with these talented students is always a highlight of my time at the State Capitol," Program Director Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang, said. "Former Pages have gone on to become teachers, lawyers, engineers, and even elected officials themselves, but whether or not Pages pursue a public service career, I hope they each walk away with an improved understanding of the civics process and remain engaged with their state government throughout their lives."

Hotel accommodations and chaperones are provided for all students. House Pages are transported to and from the Capitol daily and are closely supervised at all times.

Interested high school juniors and seniors may visit https://former.okhouse.gov/Pages/ to submit an application or contact their state representative for more information. The Second Regular Session of the 59th Legislature begins Mon., Feb. 5, 2024.