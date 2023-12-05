Posted: Dec 05, 2023 9:01 AMUpdated: Dec 05, 2023 10:30 AM

Tom Davis

Congressman Josh Brecheen will be hosting the final telephone town hall of the year tonight, Tuesday, December 5th at 7 PM CT.

During the call, Congressman Brecheen will provide an update on some of the most pressing policy issues facing our country, including our more than $33 trillion national debt, and answer live questions from constituents.

Details for participating in the call are below:

Date: Tuesday, December 5th, 2023

Time: 7:00-8:00 p.m. CT

Dial-in Number: 888-480-3675

Constituents should dial 888-480-3675 if they would like to participate in the call. To watch a live stream of the call, constituents can visit our Facebook page here.