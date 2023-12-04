Posted: Dec 04, 2023 3:17 PMUpdated: Dec 04, 2023 3:17 PM

Chase McNutt

An Ochelate man was seen in Washington County Court on Monday on the charge of domestic abuse. Jeremy Walker was arrested early Monday morning after a call was made in reference to a welfare check. Officers arrived in the area of N Ochelata St. and made contact with the alleged victim.

The victim told police that Walker became angry with her and began pushing and shoving her. The victim also told police that Walker told her that he should have put a bullet in her head and left her lying in a puddle of her own blood. Police found bruising on the victims left eye, arms, back, rib cage and her leg.

Walker has a history of domestic abuse, and in turn was given a bond of $250,000.