Posted: Dec 04, 2023 3:10 PMUpdated: Dec 04, 2023 3:10 PM

Ty Loftis

A learner in the Bartlesville Public Library Literacy program has received state-wide attention after receiving a special award. Nancy Mendez was presented with the English as a Second Language Adult Learner of the Year Award at an education and literacy conference last month.

Mendez has finished more than 100 hours of instruction at the library and has shown vast improvements in her language. Here is what Literacy Coordinator Cheryl Dorris had to say on Mendez' hard work.

"Nancy's achievments have impacted her life in a myriad of positive ways, from work, to doctor's visits to running errands."

For more information about the Bartlesville Public Library Literacy Service Program, call 918-338-4179.