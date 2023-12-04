Posted: Dec 04, 2023 10:15 AMUpdated: Dec 04, 2023 10:15 AM

Tom Davis

Arvest Bank will host Holiday Open Houses at its local branches in Bartlesville on Tuesday, Dec. 5. There will be cookies and cocoa at the Eastside and Colonial branches in Bartlesville from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. located at 4225 SE Adams Rd. and 2651 SE Washington Blvd.

The Tower location will host Photos with Santa from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on the same date at 100 SE Frank Phillips Blvd.

In addition, the Arvest branches in Dewey and in Nowata will host Holiday Open Houses on Dec. 5 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Everyone is invited to stop by, visit with bank associates, and enjoy holiday cheer. For more information on the Holiday Open Houses, please call 918-337-3435.