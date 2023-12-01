Posted: Dec 01, 2023 11:00 AMUpdated: Dec 01, 2023 11:00 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

On Monday, there will be discussion brought forward from Tammie Pollock to have special county commissioners meeting either in the evenings or on the weekend. There will also be discussion to have a rental for temporary storage space for the courthouse annex project.

The Board will look to determine the source of the payment to Pay Kevin Harrison to remove the storage building from its current location and also Southwest Solutions Group to demolish and prepare buildings for removal.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.