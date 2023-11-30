Posted: Nov 30, 2023 3:21 PMUpdated: Nov 30, 2023 3:21 PM

Chase McNutt

A Ramona woman was seen in court on Thursday on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Dawn Hofbauer was charged with her second DUI since May.

Officers were dispatched near HWY 75 and 2900 Rd when they found Hofbauer parked in the J-turn median. Hofbauer smelled of alcohol and was submitted to some standard field sobriety tests. Hofbauer took a breathalyzer test and blew a .126.

Hofbauer was given a $10,000 bond and her next court date is set for Dec. 13th.