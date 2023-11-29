News
Local News
Posted: Nov 29, 2023 5:26 AM
Accident on US 75 South
Tom Davis
The Bartlesville Fire Dept was called for service for a traffic incident south of town early Wednesday morning.
Fire Chief David Topping tells Bartlesville Radio they were called to the scene off Highway 75 at Richardson Ranch where a car was found that had gone off the bridge. Although they arrived with a water rescue boat, the "patient" was taken from the car without the use of the boat.
No further details at this time. OHP is in charge of the investigation.
