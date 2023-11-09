Posted: Nov 09, 2023 2:39 PMUpdated: Nov 09, 2023 2:39 PM

Chris Freund & Nathan Thompson

As meetings continue between local, state and federal agencies concerning the water shortage situation in Caney, Kan., the city continues to work on short term solutions until a long term can be reached.

City Administrator Kelley Zellner says the city is working toward an agreement with Chatauqua Rural Water District #4 for now and the future