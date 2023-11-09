News
Regional News
Posted: Nov 09, 2023 2:39 PMUpdated: Nov 09, 2023 2:39 PM
Caney Continues Search for Short, Long Term Water Solution
Chris Freund & Nathan Thompson
As meetings continue between local, state and federal agencies concerning the water shortage situation in Caney, Kan., the city continues to work on short term solutions until a long term can be reached.
City Administrator Kelley Zellner says the city is working toward an agreement with Chatauqua Rural Water District #4 for now and the future.
Zellner says having a backup plan, especially in natural resources, is always a good thing.
Even with Caney receiving national attention because of their water situation, Zellner says the town is working to keep Caney in the minds of state and federal organizations, so a solution can be found soon.
