Posted: Nov 09, 2023 2:38 PMUpdated: Nov 09, 2023 2:38 PM

Ty Loftis

American Legion Post 198 will be having a Veteran's Day celebration on Saturday at the Wakon Iron Chapel in the Pawhuska Indian Chapel. Festivities begin at 11 a.m. John Mashunkashey and KC Bills will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the event.

Things will begin with a flag raising and later that afternoon, a prayer will be said and songs will be sung. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the war dance will take place at 7 p.m. Head singer will be Russell Mashunkashey, while Tyler Neel and Madelene West will be head dancers.