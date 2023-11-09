Posted: Nov 09, 2023 12:56 PMUpdated: Nov 09, 2023 12:56 PM

Nathan Thompson

As the weather begins to get cooler, Get Real Ministries in Bartlesville is collecting winter clothing items for those less fortunate in the area.

"Warm Up Bartlesville" is all about. Pastor Rando Gamble explains what

Pastor Gamble says the response from the community has been incredible. He says there is a growing need in Bartlesville to donate winter clothes for those who are unsheltered