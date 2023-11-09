Posted: Nov 09, 2023 10:38 AMUpdated: Nov 09, 2023 12:39 PM

Ty Loftis

Help Works Inc. is holding a Mr. and Ms. Christmas Contest this month for grandparents or others over the age of 55. You can nominate yourself or another person to take part in the contest.

Tickets are $5 each and every ticket sold is a vote for the nominee. Tickets are due by the end of the month and winners will be announced on December 1st. Winners will ride on the Help Works Inc. parade float in the Christmas parade. If interested in signing up, call 918-287-1588. The raffle prize will be a side of beef.